With COVID-19 cases still increasing in St. Louis County, Page reiterates importance of testing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With the growing prevalence of the omicron variant in the region, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health says the number of COVID-19 cases will likely increase over the next couple of weeks, and county leadership is again advising residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said 979 COVID cases were reported in the county on Wednesday, Dec. 22, a number not seen since Nov. 2020. As of Monday, the county is averaging 661 newly reported cases over the last 7 days.

Dr. Page suggested people get themselves tested for COVID if they show any symptoms or feel ill. He said people who don’t get tested won’t know they’re sick and thus won’t isolate and spread the illness to those around them.

The county health department continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing at its health centers in Pine Lawn, Berkeley, and Sunset Hills, as well as satellite locations. However, due to the high demand for tests, appointments are required. For other free testing options, visit the state health department website.

You can watch the county executive’s Monday afternoon news conference below in its entirety (starting at 13:10).