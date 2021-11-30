COVID-19 cases surging again in St. Louis area as more people get tested

ST. LOUIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the St. Louis region, urgent care facilities have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people wanting to get tested for the virus.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported there are currently 364 confirmed COVID-related hospitalizations in the area. In just two weeks, total hospitalizations have increased by 100.

Two Total Access Urgent Care facilities in the St. Louis area are testing about 1,200 people a day for COVID-19.

“People requesting testing increased by 15%. We’ve also seen our positivity rates increasing,” said Troy Dinkel, the chief medical officer at Total Access Urgent Care.

Dinkel said positivity rates reached 6.9% at the end of October and have since risen to about 11%.

He said their facilities are also seeing an uptick in the number of people testing positive for influenza. Dinkel encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.



