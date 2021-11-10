COVID-19 cases up in the St. Louis area, deaths down says task force

ST. LOUIS – The number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area has increased over the past two weeks while death rates have slowly declined, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the task force, said in a briefing Tuesday that new COVID cases were up 5.8% over a previous 14-day period. He said many counties throughout the region have experienced slight increases in rates.

“Unfortunately, we are in positive territory for the first time in a while, up almost 6%,” said Dunagan.

The seven-day rolling average for cases in the St. Louis area jumped to 542, up from 487 last week. For death rates, they are coming down slowly.

“Death rates have trended down,” said Dunagan. “Our seven-day moving average is just below five. Whether that’s going to continue down or also level as we mentioned earlier, we’ll have to see what happens over the coming weeks. ”