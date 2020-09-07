COVID-19 changes Labor Day Greek and Japanese festivals in St. Louis

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is hosting it’s 103rd Annual Greek Festival, but this year plans have changed to keep everyone safe.

The St. Louis tradition has moved out of the Central West End church and out to the St. Nicholas Family Life Center in Town and Country where they are accepting online orders with a curbside only pick up system.

“Obviously, the pandemic has caused us to move the Annual Greek Festival that welcomes 10,000 people a day to a modified format,” Carol Kamburis said.

Last year the festival was at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Forest Park in the Central West End. The event included live music and shopping. Organizers said they wanted to make sure the Labor Day event continued while keeping the community happy and safe.

Another Labor Day festival adjusting with the pandemic is the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Japanese Festival. The garden is still having guided tours of “Teahouse Island” throughout the weekend, but visitors have to get a timed ticket, which are first-come-first-serve. The tours begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Greek Festival continues Sunday and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To place your order, click here.