COVID-19 concerns raised at St. Louis death penalty trial

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Supreme Court has declined to pause a capital murder trial for a St. Louis man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her mom and his baby boy after, despite two positive COVID-19 tests for potential jurors who had appeared in court.

The ruling on Friday came two days after attorneys for Eric Lawson requested a two-week delay, citing concerns that coronavirus infections could spread to other potential jurors, trial staff and lawyers.

Lawson is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother, then setting an apartment fire that killed his 10-month-old son.