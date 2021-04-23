COVID-19 concerns raised at St. Louis death penalty trial

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eric Lawson

Eric Lawson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Supreme Court has declined to pause a capital murder trial for a St. Louis man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her mom and his baby boy after, despite two positive COVID-19 tests for potential jurors who had appeared in court.

The ruling on Friday came two days after attorneys for Eric Lawson requested a two-week delay, citing concerns that coronavirus infections could spread to other potential jurors, trial staff and lawyers.

Lawson is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother, then setting an apartment fire that killed his 10-month-old son.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News