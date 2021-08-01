COVID-19 exposure at St. Louis County council meeting held on July 27th

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A person who attended the St. Louis County Council meeting held on Tuesday, July 27, tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is working to identify and notify close contacts of the individual, but out of an abundance of caution, it has recommended that anyone who attended the council meeting quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptoms.

Mask mandates in both St. Louis City and County were reinstituted on Monday, July 26.

A boisterous crowd gathered inside council chambers Tuesday, many of them unhappy about the return of the mandate. And most were not wearing a face mask.

“I’ve attended St. Louis County Council meetings and there can be a lot of movement,” said St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Frederick Echols. “So, based on the footage we have of how the individual moved through the room and interacted with and why they were there. So, we really—just as a precaution—want everyone to quarantine.”

Echols says the person developed symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Health officials in St. Louis City are working with the county to identify and notify close contacts of the individual who tested positive.

“We are still in a pandemic caused by a virus that continues to spread rapidly in our communities, causing severe health complications, including death. It is very important that residents practice the health and safety mitigation measures of wearing a face coving, social distancing themselves from those who do not live in their households, and routinely wash their hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available,” Echols said.

Missouri is sitting at a low vaccination rate of 48.2% compared to 57.7% nationwide of the population receiving their first shot, according to data from the state health department and the CDC.

Anyone who attended the meeting is advised to contact their local health department for additional testing and vaccination resources.

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in the St. Louis area at the following sites:

Every Monday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue, St. Louis

Every Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Legacy Bar & Café” Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot 5261 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

Every Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Machinist Lodge #777, Parking Lot 12365 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton

Meanwhile, the next St. Louis County Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.