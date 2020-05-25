COVID-19 forces change of plans for Jefferson City Veterans Council

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Jefferson City Veterans Council was unable to hold its Memorial Day ceremony at the Jefferson City National Cemetery due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Council President Don Hentges said large groups are now prohibited at the cemetery. The ceremony was moved to the grounds of the Missouri Capitol where recent renovations restored the waterfall on the north side of the Capitol.

The group held a brief ceremony and laid a wreath with poppies representing each veteran who died since last year’s Memorial Day.

“I hope that people realize the freedoms we have and take the time to think about all those that died suffered and died for those freedoms,” Hentges said.

Hentges said it’s too soon to know if next year’s ceremony will be able to return to the Jefferson City National Cemetery. He said his group will find a way to honor servicemen and women who have died.

“We should always remember them,” he said. “We can never forget all those people that sacrificed so much.