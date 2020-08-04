COVID-19 has killed more than 500 at Missouri nursing homes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal data shows 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have died of COVID-19.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says at least 2,163 other residents and 1,314 employees were infected with the virus as of July 19.

The data includes only homes licensed by the CMS, not assisted-living communities, and other types of residential care facilities.

About 200 of the 522 federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have reported at least one resident or employee has tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began. 

