COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri the highest since May

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 900 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday, the highest total in two months.

The state is reporting 886 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 7. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

According to the state’s Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, you’d have to go back to May 7 to find a higher number of hospitalizations.

At present, Missouri has recorded 26,661 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 662 positive cases from the day before—and 1,064 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.04 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 454,825 Missourians have received PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.5 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 8.4 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,106,931 cases of COVID-19 and 132,855 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.28 percent.