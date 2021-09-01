COVID-19 quarantines cancel some Friday night football games

ST. LOUIS – Lisa Bohnert is the parent of a Roosevelt High School student hoping to make his football debut with the team Friday. That won’t happen because too many players are in quarantine.

The school notified students Wednesday the game has been canceled.

“It’s just been a really hard past two years for everybody,” Bohnert said.

A statement from St. Louis Public Schools spokesperson George Sells reads, “I can confirm that the Roosevelt-SLU High game has been canceled. A number of student-athletes have been quarantined as a result of contact tracing. They are being tested today in an effort to expedite their return to school as well as athletics. Results won’t be back in time for the game. We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to safety.”

The cancellation leaves St. Louis University High School looking for an opponent to play.

The school shared the following message on social media: “SLUH just learned the Friday home football game vs. Roosevelt is canceled due to COVID quarantines severely impacting the opposing team. We are looking for another opponent and will update our community on this as well as Friday’s Running of the Bills and Freshman Parent event.”