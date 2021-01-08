COVID-19 vaccine for kids is still months away

ST. LOUIS – Vaccinations for frontline workers and nursing home patients are already underway.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized for emergency use to vaccinate those aged 16 and older. Moderna’s vaccine can be administered to those who are at least 18 years old.

A vaccine for kids will not be available until more research can be conducted. Clinical trials involving kids as young as 12 are underway. It’s not yet known when a vaccine for kids could be granted an emergency use authorization. It’s expected to be at least several months before a vaccine is available for kids.

Dr. Marya Strand, the chief medical officer for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says parents should be vaccinated as soon as one is available for them.

“Vaccine is what is going to move us through this pandemic,” she said. “Everyone who is eligible to get it should be getting it.”

Strand says it’s still imperative for those who are vaccinated to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands regularly.

“We have to continue to be vigilant; just getting the vaccine does not change the pandemic presence in our community,” she said.