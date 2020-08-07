COVID and the Classroom: Fort Zumwalt School District offering in-person learning five days a week

O’FALLON, Mo. – Most students in the Fort Zumwalt School District will head back to the classroom five days a week when school starts on August 24.

About 20 percent of the district—approximately 3,000 students—chose do the all-virtual academy. The other 15,000 students chose in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Bernard DuBray said right now they have decided that will be five days a week in the classroom.

DuBray said the students at school will be required to wear masks, there will be regular hand washing, and they have special plans in place for recess and lunch, as well as certain classes and boarding buses.

The Fort Zumwalt School District also has 16 disinfectant sprayers that they will use throughout the schools and on busses. They are asking parents to do symptom check of their children before school each day, and teachers will have their temperatures taken when they get to the building.

DuBray believes face to face education if best for students and said they will use this approach unless circumstances force them to make changes.