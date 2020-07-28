COVID case-fatality rate declining as more cases reported in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – In spite of 16 new deaths from COVID-19 reported across the St. Louis region, a Fox 2/News 11 review shows the case-fatality rate has been plummeting as the daily number of new positive cases has climbed.

Our newsroom staff has been compiling the numbers from area health departments throughout the pandemic. In a recent four-week period ending Sunday, July 26, the City of St. Louis has had 9 new deaths compared to 62 in a four-week period from the end of April and early May.

In St. Louis County, the drop has been the most dramatic: 60 deaths now compared to a high of 278 over four weeks in May.

St. Charles County was down to 13 new deaths from a four-week high of 34 in late April-early May. In St. Clair County, Illinois there are 12 new deaths from a high of 57 over 4 weeks in late April-early May.

With St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page rolling back re-opening policies this week, people wonder why the drastic drop in the death rate doesn’t have more of an impact on things like mask-wearing, social distancing requirements, and students returning to classrooms in a few weeks.

“(Death rate) is the last indicator that we see when cases are increasing in our community,” Page said. “We’re getting better at taking care of COVID patients. We’re learning more about the Novel Coronavirus.”

“On Sunday, there was only 1 death here in Illinois (statewide),” said St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons. “We’re back up to 30 today. I think the unknown is something I wouldn’t want to let my guard down on.”

“There’s still a lot we don’t know (about COVID-19),” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the City of St. Louis Department of Public Health. “So, to treat this just like any other communicable disease would really been an injustice to public health and an injustice to our community.”

There was another factor, Echols said. About 65 percent of new infections were among people under 40 years of age, who typically had fewer health complications and were less likely to become gravely ill.

Bottom line: the dramatic drop in the case fatality rate is not going to change policies in the St. Louis area yet.