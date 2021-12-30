COVID case spike may change St. Louis New Year’s Eve plans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The increase in the number of COVID cases is forcing many to make some last-minute New Year’s Eve changes. That includes some venues across the St. Louis region.

St. Louis City had more than 400 new cases in one day. While the regional Pandemic Task Force reports 136 new hospitalizations.

Some venues are still pushing on like the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. More than 3,000 guests are expected for two concerts Friday. Pending new adjustments, food and beverage service will stay in the foyer and everyone will be masked in the auditorium.

With the rise in COVID cases, Missouri announced it will mail a covid test to you for free. COVID cases are tripling in St. Louis and the demand for tests and booster shots has also increased. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will ship a testing kit to your home at no cost.

You’ll have to answer some basic questions but should still qualify for a free nasal swab test kit. Once approved, the kit will arrive at your home within two days with a prepaid FedEx return envelope. The test itself is good for up to six months.

“The numbers are looking very concerning, we’re entering what could be the most difficult phase we have faced,” said Dr. Alex Garza, of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.

If you plan to come to the concerts here at Powell Hall make sure to remember your mask, vaccination card, or a negative COVID test.