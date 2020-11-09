COVID cases at De Smet Jesuit High School traced to student’s Halloween party

CREVE COUER, Mo. – A Halloween party hosted by a student from De Smet Jesuit High School has produced multiple positive COVID cases at the school and possibly others. The party is being called a superspreader event by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Page talked about this party during his Monday morning COVID press conference.

“From that party, there are five De Smet students that tested positive,” Page said. “Two others with symptoms are waiting on test results.”

Page said one of the students who attended the party told the county health department there might have been around 200 people at the party.

The high school administration said when they found out about the party last week, they immediately took action to ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines on campus.

“We identified and quarantined all students who were in attendance at the party, which was not a school-sanctioned event,” Debbie Higgins, director of communications at De Smet said. “We are extremely disappointed and frustrated by the poor decisions that led to the party in question. Since school began in August, we have not had a single known student-to-student transmission of the virus on our campus. Any students who have tested positive or have been in quarantine have traced transmission to off-campus events and activities.”

Higgins did not say how many De Smet students are quarantined, but area high school football media outlets say the varsity football team was not affected by the virus.

“Our public health department will be contacting Cor Jesu and Notre Dame school nurses to ask for their help in tracing individuals who may have been at the party,” Page said.

Page also said every person at the party needs to self quarantine and get a COVID test.

Despite some students in quarantine, De Smet is still continuing with their in-school learning.