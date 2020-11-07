COVID cases in Gasconade County prompt warning for people who recently visited Hermann, Mo.

ST. LOUIS – A COVID-19 warning has been issued for people from the St. Louis area who may have visited Hermann, Missouri in recent weeks.

It’s a popular place to enjoy the German culture, food, shops, and wineries.

“It’s a real chore for us to keep up on the investigation and contact tracing,” said Greg Lara, administrator for the Gasconade County Health Department.

The health department has been spreading the word that COVID cases are on the rise in the community. Instead of three cases a day, they’re seeing as many as 18. That may not sound like a lot to a St. Louisan but it’s a small community and the town recently celebrated Octoberfest for weeks.

Establishments that took part in all the fun have been linked to COVID-19 exposures. They include Hermannhof Winery, Tin Mill restaurant, Wursthaus, and Concert Hall and Barrel.

The health department said those places reacted positively to the COVID news.

“They’ve been cooperative whenever we had a case and we call and ask questions, they’re asking what they need to do with their facilities sanitation-wise,” Lara said.

He said cases have also been traced to a downtown trick-or-treat event.

Masks are not required in Gasconade County and you don’t see a lot of people wearing them in Hermann, including visitors.

Kerry Davis and her friend were visiting from the Kansas City area.

“My plan is to put it on if they require it,” she said. “If they don’t require it, I’m not going to put it on.”

A.J. Goree works at Concert Hall and Barrel.

“Anything that’s going to be required, we’re going to make sure we abide by,” he said. “At this point, it isn’t required.”

The health administrator said it would be difficult to pass an ordinance requiring people to wear masks. He doesn’t have the staff to enforce it and he does not think it would fly with citizens or politicians.

“The only way it would work if we had support for enforcement from other local leaders,” Lara said.

The bottom line for people who visited Hermann in recent weeks, monitor yourself, if you start feeling bad call your doctor. If you live in Gasconade County follow health guidelines and consider strongly wearing a mask.