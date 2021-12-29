COVID cases triple in St. Louis in December

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a massive increase in the number of COVID cases in the city of St. Louis. The department of health reports that the seven-day average has tripled in December. There are now over 150 cases reported per day.

The city says that there is widespread transmission across the city and the region.

“These trends are alarming, especially when we know the actual numbers may be higher, as many people have the disease asymptomatically and others are not getting tested,” says Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis.

Positive COVID-19 test results have skyrocketed in Missouri this December, jumping from a 13.2% 7-day average at the start of the month to 16% in the most recent update from health officials.