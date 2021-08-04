COVID deaths on the rise in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Medical officials in St . Louis are sounding the alarm about the rising numbers of COVID patients in area hospitals.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force today is reporting 10 COVID patients in area hospitals have died in one day as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rages through the region.

It is not believed any of today’s new deaths include children. It’s the first time since the winter surge that the region has recorded a day with double-digit deaths. In the last seven days, 45 people with COVID have died in local hospitals.

In the last seven days, hospital admissions have totaled 504. Those breathtaking numbers haven’t been seen since late January when the virus was surging without ready access to the vaccine.

One month ago, 25 people were admitted to hospitals. That number tripling to 75 today.

St. Louis County reports COVID rates among children are very high, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates. Children in St. Louis County have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including cases of the multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Vaccination rates in zip codes in north county are lagging behind those in other parts of the county. Eleven vaccination clinics are scheduled for north county between now and next Tuesday.

Visit stlcorona.com for more information.

