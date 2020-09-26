St. Louis COVID friendly family fall fun

ST. LOUIS – The time for cozy sweaters, candles and pumpkin picking is upon us, but it’s all here while an unwelcome visitor seems to still be hanging around… COVID-19.

FOX 2 has created a list of the fun fall activities that are still happening in the St. Louis area this spooky season.

2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 10/3-11/1

Candy and treats for kids 11 and under

Live shows at the Palace Porch

All employees and all guests older than 3 must wear masks

Open October 1 to October 31 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday

5 years old and up must wear a mask

Play area, straw castle, gliders, swings, slide, tunnel, corn maze

Book your time slot by calling 314-469-7559

Available at Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily

Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Prices vary from $2-$15 per person, children under 2 are free

Petting zoo, mini-golf, push pedal tractors, straw climbing pyramid, haunted wagon rides, apple picking, pumpkin picking.

St. Louis Zoo

10/3, 10/4, 10/10, 10/11 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free family event

Caramel apples, funnel cake, chicken apple brats, giant pretzels

Oktoberfest beers available

Fall craft

St. Louis Zoo

October 16 to October 30 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $8 to $10, children under 2 are free

Weekends September 19 to October 18 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road Wentzville

Free parking

Tickets in advance are $17 for adults and $11 for kids 5-12

October 9-11

Soulard Market Park will not be a beer garden and music hall this year, but they are encouraging everyone to visit a Soulard restaurant

Grant’s Farm

Drive-thru the farm in your own car

Open Thursday to Sunday October 1 to October 31

$40 per car

Open October 2-4/9-11/23-31 November 6-7 and Friday the 13

Haunted house

Horror pinball, walking dead shooting games, 5 minute coffin escape room

1525 south 8th Street, St. Louis

Tickets start at $25