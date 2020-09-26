St. Louis COVID friendly family fall fun

ST. LOUIS – The time for cozy sweaters, candles and pumpkin picking is upon us, but it’s all here while an unwelcome visitor seems to still be hanging around… COVID-19.
FOX 2 has created a list of the fun fall activities that are still happening in the St. Louis area this spooky season.
Six Flags Hallowfest
- 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 10/3-11/1
- Candy and treats for kids 11 and under
- Live shows at the Palace Porch
- All employees and all guests older than 3 must wear masks
Pumpkinland at Thies Farm
- Open October 1 to October 31 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday
- 5 years old and up must wear a mask
- Play area, straw castle, gliders, swings, slide, tunnel, corn maze
- Book your time slot by calling 314-469-7559
Pumpkin Picking at Eckert’s
- Available at Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt
- 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily
Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm
- Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Prices vary from $2-$15 per person, children under 2 are free
- Petting zoo, mini-golf, push pedal tractors, straw climbing pyramid, haunted wagon rides, apple picking, pumpkin picking.
Autumn with the Animals
- St. Louis Zoo
- 10/3, 10/4, 10/10, 10/11 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Free family event
- Caramel apples, funnel cake, chicken apple brats, giant pretzels
- Oktoberfest beers available
- Fall craft
Boo at the Zoo
- St. Louis Zoo
- October 16 to October 30 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets range from $8 to $10, children under 2 are free
St. Louis Renaissance Festival
- Weekends September 19 to October 18 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road Wentzville
- Free parking
- Tickets in advance are $17 for adults and $11 for kids 5-12
Soulard Oktoberfest
- October 9-11
- Soulard Market Park will not be a beer garden and music hall this year, but they are encouraging everyone to visit a Soulard restaurant
Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru
- Grant’s Farm
- Drive-thru the farm in your own car
- Open Thursday to Sunday October 1 to October 31
- $40 per car
The Darkness
- Open October 2-4/9-11/23-31 November 6-7 and Friday the 13
- Haunted house
- Horror pinball, walking dead shooting games, 5 minute coffin escape room
- 1525 south 8th Street, St. Louis
- Tickets start at $25