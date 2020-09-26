St. Louis COVID friendly family fall fun

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The time for cozy sweaters, candles and pumpkin picking is upon us, but it’s all here while an unwelcome visitor seems to still be hanging around… COVID-19.

FOX 2 has created a list of the fun fall activities that are still happening in the St. Louis area this spooky season.

Six Flags Hallowfest

  • 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 10/3-11/1
  • Candy and treats for kids 11 and under
  • Live shows at the Palace Porch
  • All employees and all guests older than 3 must wear masks

Pumpkinland at Thies Farm

  • Open October 1 to October 31 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday
  • 5 years old and up must wear a mask
  • Play area, straw castle, gliders, swings, slide, tunnel, corn maze
  • Book your time slot by calling 314-469-7559

Pumpkin Picking at Eckert’s

  • Available at Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt
  • 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily

Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm

  • Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Prices vary from $2-$15 per person, children under 2 are free
  • Petting zoo, mini-golf, push pedal tractors, straw climbing pyramid, haunted wagon rides, apple picking, pumpkin picking.

Autumn with the Animals

  • St. Louis Zoo
  • 10/3, 10/4, 10/10, 10/11 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Free family event
  • Caramel apples, funnel cake, chicken apple brats, giant pretzels
  • Oktoberfest beers available
  • Fall craft

Boo at the Zoo

  • St. Louis Zoo
  • October 16 to October 30 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tickets range from $8 to $10, children under 2 are free

St. Louis Renaissance Festival

  • Weekends September 19 to October 18 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road Wentzville
  • Free parking
  • Tickets in advance are $17 for adults and $11 for kids 5-12

Soulard Oktoberfest

  • October 9-11
  • Soulard Market Park will not be a beer garden and music hall this year, but they are encouraging everyone to visit a Soulard restaurant

Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru

  • Grant’s Farm
  • Drive-thru the farm in your own car
  • Open Thursday to Sunday October 1 to October 31
  • $40 per car

The Darkness

  • Open October 2-4/9-11/23-31 November 6-7 and Friday the 13
  • Haunted house
  • Horror pinball, walking dead shooting games, 5 minute coffin escape room
  • 1525 south 8th Street, St. Louis
  • Tickets start at $25

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News