COVID hospitalizations cut in half over last three weeks, pandemic task force says

ST. LOUIS – The expected decline in St. Louis area COVID hospitalizations has dropped patient levels under 800 people over the weekend, numbers not seen since the Christmas holiday season.

In the past 21 days, total COVID hospitalizations in area hospitals have plummeted from 1,449 patients on January 17 to just 752 patients on Monday. Those numbers are included in the latest report delivered Monday morning by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

New hospital admissions have remained below 100 patients for four consecutive days, the first time that has happened since the week before Christmas. Those declines have pushed the 7-day average of admissions under 100 for the first time this year. At its peak, the omicron-fueled surge of cases had resulted in a 7-day average of 233 patients in mid-January, the highest ever recorded during the COVID pandemic.

The latest numbers released by the task force offer lots of promise. New patient admissions were just 78 people in the latest report, countered by 120 discharges. The number of patients on ventilators has also steadily decreased, falling beneath 100 patients in the last two days. Deaths have also tapered off, with the 7-day average of deaths reaching 13 patients per day. There are now just 27 pediatric patients being treated for COVID in Task Force hospitals, with just five of them requiring ICU care. Over the past seven days, new admissions for COVID have totaled 671 patients and been far outpaced by discharges, which have totaled 891 people.