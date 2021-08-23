COVID hospitalizations reach 636 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The beginning of a new week brings ongoing concerns about high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force does not release numbers over the weekend, so the latest figures available are from Friday, August 20.

To give some perspective on the continued rise of COVID cases in the area, we compared Friday’s numbers with the figures from just one month ago on July 20. On Friday, the task force reported 88 new COVID patients admitted to area hospitals. On July 20, there were 49 new COVID hospital admissions. That’s an increase of 39 patients.

There were a total of 636 COVID patients in task force hospitals on Friday, including confirmed and suspected cases. On July 20, the total was 314 overall COVID patients hospitalized. That’s a jump of 322 patients.

There were 138 confirmed COVID-positive patients in ICUs on Friday. One month ago, that number was 86. That’s an increase of 52.

COVID patients on ventilators took a similar jump. It went from 45 on July 20 to 98 on Friday. That’s an increase of 53 patients.

Finally, there were eight COVID deaths reported on Friday. One month ago, there was one.

One month ago the task force was not releasing the same level of detailed pediatric data as they are now. On Friday, there were 24 kids under 18 in task force hospitals suffering from COVID. Five were in ICUs.