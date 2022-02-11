COVID Hospitalizations reach lowest levels since before Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The meteoric rise of Omicron-variant fueled hospitalizations in St Louis has fallen just as rapidly, as new numbers today find area-wide hospitalizations have descended to levels last seen in the week before Christmas. That’s good news for a region that less than a month ago had witnessed COVID hospitalizations set new pandemic records and send more than 14-hundred people to hospitals for help.

Today, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported only 569 COVID-positive patients now occupy hospital beds in Task Force hospitals, which include the SSM, BJC, Mercy, St. Luke’s Hospital and VA Hospital health systems. Coupled with another 19 patients suspected of having COVID, total hospitalizations in the region have now fallen below 600 people for the first time since three days before Christmas.

Just 21 days ago, there were 1,444 people hospitalized. Many of those patients have been treated and sent home after getting care. In fact, the Task Force reported today it has now discharged more than 40,000 people during the nearly two-year-long pandemic.

The Task Force reported 15 new COVID deaths in its latest report, with February deaths now totaling 130 patients and the region tallying 642 COVID deaths since the first of the year. The collapse of COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant has also translated to fewer patients receiving critical care.

The Task Force today reported 122 patients in ICU beds—down from 222 patients three weeks ago. And only 69 patients are now on ventilators, nearly cutting in half the number of patients—122—reported just 17 days ago. Those numbers spell relief for a beleaguered work force in those Task Force hospitals who have been asked over the past two months to weather another COVID related surge and save lives.