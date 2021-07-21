Missouri COVID vaccine incentive program offering a chance to win $10K

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is offering $10,000 as an incentive for people to get vaccinated. The governor announced the program this afternoon. It is called the Missouri vaccine incentive program (VIP).

Over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or will choose to be vaccinated will win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000.

Missourians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are now able to enter to win one of the 900 prizes.

Additionally, local public health agencies that administer COVID-19 vaccines will now be eligible to provide a financial incentive of up to $25 for each vaccine recipient, up to a total of $11 million.

Gov. Mike Parson said he knows some Missourians are on the fence about getting the vaccine. He is encouraging people to talk to their doctors and local health officials about what is right for you.

“We must all take personal responsibility,” said Gov. Parson.

Gov. Parson said the number of people getting vaccines in the state has increased over the last few weeks.

The first drawing will be on August 13 and drawings will occur every two weeks with the final drawing scheduled for October 8.

Once Missouri residents receive a dose, they become eligible to enter the sweepstakes at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Once entered, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings.

A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Missouri.

Must be age 12 or older.

Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date (records will be verified).

Entries will be divided into three categories:

Red: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine after July 21.

July 21. White: Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.

July 21. Blue: Missourians ages 12 to 17 receiving at least one dose of vaccine at any time.

Eighty winners will be randomly selected during each drawing from the Red and White categories. There will be ten winners from each congressional district.

During each drawing, 20 adolescents from the Blue category will be randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

The state is using federally funded COVID relief funds for the campaign.