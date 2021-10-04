COVID is St. Louis County’s third leading cause of death in 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said a report will be released Monday that will show COVID was the third leading cause of death in the county in 2020.

In 2019 and in 2020 heart disease and cancer were the leading causes of death.

The first COVID-19 death in the county was announced in the third week of March. Of the 11,958 deaths in St. Louis County in 2020, 1,310 were caused by COVID-19. That is 11 percent of all deaths for the year.

Page’s report said African American residents died from COVID at a rate of 2.4x the rate of white residents. Mortality rates were the highest in the outer north region of the county, then the inner north region, and the lowest mortality rates were in the central and south portions of St. Louis County.

“Today’s report shows how historic health disparities continue to play out here and across the country,” Page said.

St. Louis County’s life expectancy declined by 2.2 years in 2020 while the country’s life expectancy as a whole declined by 1.5 years. Page said those born in the 63134 zip code which includes Berkeley have a life expectancy of 66. Meanwhile, those born in the 63105 zip code which includes Clayton have a life expectancy of 86.

The detailed report will be released later Monday. Page continued to stress in Monday’s press briefing that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is paramount. He also recommended everyone gets vaccinated for the flu this fall.

Flu shots and COVID vaccines are available at all three of the St. Louis County Health Department’s clinics located in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, and Sunset Hills.