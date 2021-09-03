‘COVID is the worst and you are amazing,’ Illinois students lift spirits of healthcare workers in creative ways

ST. LOUIS – Waterloo second-graders brought smiles to doctors, nurses and staff at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital as they recently sent hand-crafted thank you cards and notes of encouragement to show their appreciation.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in children and we are seeing more cases, our staff at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital are still working hard to save lives a year and a half into this pandemic,” said Kanna Rook, hospital communications, in a press release.

Students from Rogers Elementary used their creativity and artistic ability to create pictures, inspirational quotes, and jokes.

One card reads, “COVID is the worst and you are amazing.” Another told a funny joke: “Why did the cookie go to the doctor? Because it was feeling crumb-y.”

“Whether they were sweet or funny, the handmade cards brought smiles to our nurses, doctors, and staff, and certainly lifted their spirits, even if only for a few moments as they continue their efforts to care for those with COVID-19,” the press release states.