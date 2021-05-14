COVID liability protection passes on final day of Missouri legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers have approved new legal protections against coronavirus lawsuits as one of the final actions of their 2021 session.

The bill passed Friday would shield hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic. The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson, who made it one of his priorities.

If signed by Parson, it wouldn’t take effect until Aug. 28. The bill would prevent lawsuits against businesses unless someone can prove they were exposed there and sickened by the coronavirus, and that the business was acting recklessly.