ST. LOUIS – A memorial to those who lost their lives to COVID-19 now stands in Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills.

Sunday’s dedication marked the installation of Rose River Memorial. It’s a grassroots community art movement using hand-crafted red roses to honor and grieve for the many lives lost.

So far, COVID has taken nearly 1,000,000 lives in the U.S. and nearly 6,000,000 worldwide.