COVID numbers down in nearly all categories in St. Louis as holiday travel and winter loom

ST. LOUIS – Recently-appointed St. Louis City Department of Public Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said the region’s medical community is encouraged by Monday’s numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

“We’re seeing a trend that is very positive right now we’re seeing a downtrend in cases and hospitalizations,” Dr. Davis said.

The seven-day rolling average for cases in Missouri right now is 731. Sunday it was 725. The state rolling average was 1,435 exactly one month ago.

The numbers are down in nearly every measurable category, but Davis said we need to be thinking ahead.

“I’m always cautiously optimistic in that there’s two things that we have to keep an eye out for. Number one: major holidays. We’ve seen spikes in numbers of cases hospitalizations then eventually deaths right around major holidays. And secondly, winter is coming and, with it, comes a plethora of respiratory illnesses,” she said.

“Yes, we are seeing downward trends across the board, but we have to look forward and understand that we need to consider those two avenues.”

Four straight days of patient totals under 300 and the number of patients being discharged from area hospitals continues outnumbering admissions.

New hospital admissions are down from 31 Sunday to 19 today, which is the lowest level of new patients since the Fourth of July Weekend.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased as well. Saturday the number was 273; Monday it was 258.

Dr. Davis said it’s important to continue what we’re doing to keep ourselves, and those we’re around safe.

“We still have to hold our guard up, but we put ourselves in a much better position to be able to convene with grandma over the holidays if we’re vaccinated and we’re taking all the other mitigation strategies that we continue to educate you about,” she said.