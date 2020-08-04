COVID pandemic sews confusion for some voters

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The coronavirus has brought changes to many things, including election day, and that’s made for some confusion and a few problems.

Many say the new normal is becoming exactly that even when it comes to election day; but some are reporting issues.

Voter Dan Gleitz says he was initially handed a ballot for the wrong party and that the new ballot he was given looked to be missing a municipality proposal. He worries that he may not be alone.

Denise Lieberman with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a nonpartisan organization, says she received a few phone calls about that on election day and nearly a dozen hotline calls on it from absentee voters. She says voters need to be sure they’re checking both sides of the ballot.

Masks have also caused controversy for some.

Resident Steve Fehr says he went to vote without a mask and officials told that him he’d have to wear it inside or vote curbside but he decided against either option.