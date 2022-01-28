‘COVID-somnia’ is keeping Americans awake at night

ST. LOUIS – If the pandemic is causing you to lose sleep at night, you’re not alone.

Experts have dubbed the problem as “covid-somnia,” which is an increase in sleep disturbances.

“I think right now it makes sense why a person would have insomnia why anxiety might be a reason for it, and they should seek medical help,” said Loretta Colvin, nurse practitioner at sleep services at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 57 percent of Americans say they’re having trouble falling or staying asleep.

The study says the rise in sleep disturbance is brought on by fears about the pandemic, concern for loved ones, financial worries, and limited socialization.

“We’re seeing this also in our clinic that more people are coming in with concerns. I know they’re also seeing them outside of our clinic in primary care and other places as well,” Colvin said.

Experts at the sleep center at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital say the best way to get healthy sleep during these unprecedented times is to keep a routine about your sleep habits.

“The better routine you have with your wake time, in particular, helps to establish your clock for when you’ll get tired at the end of the day when you’re more likely to fall asleep on schedule, and that does help regulate a person’s sleep,” Colvin said.

Experts say if your sleep struggles persist, talk to your health care provider. Most sleep problems respond well to treatment and therapy for insomnia.