COVID spreading in St. Louis region at an alarming rate, according to local task force

ST. LOUIS – The alarming surge in COVID-19 numbers is raising eyebrows from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

“It’s climbing and it’s climbing at a critical rate,” said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force.

Garza is keeping it clear and concise: the road the St. Louis region is on to control the spread of COVID-19 is worrisome.

“When there’s increased virus in the community, that means we’re going to see more patients, more patients in our ICU and, unfortunately, we’ll probably see more deaths as well,” Garza said in Wednesday’s briefing.

When you take a look at the data, it’s not hard to find where the doctor is seeing the concerns.

There have been over 40 new hospital admissions, a statistic that has increased over the past three days, pushing the region to a territory Garza says we haven’t been in three months.

At present, there are 252 people hospitalized, 56 in the intensive care unit, and seven people on ventilators. Forty-one people have been discharged from the hospital.

“As shocking as those numbers are, that’s not nearly what I’m worried about,” Garza said. “I’m worried about the numbers we’re going to see tomorrow, next week, next month, as we gear for another school year.”

As school administrators figure out plans to either go full virtual or switch to hybrid learning, Dr. Garza encourages parents to realize that this is not a one size fits all decision.

The doctor has hinted that at the reimplementation of the stay at home orders but says that should only serve as a last-ditch effort.

Different areas bring different approaches, but they all can agree to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we need to wear a mask, wash our hands, and maintain social distance.