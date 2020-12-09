‘COVID Stops With Me’: Lincoln County announces new mask order

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Health Department Board of Trustees approved new COVID mitigations Wednesday in response to the pandemic.

“COVID Stops With Me” is the new order that requires everyone over the age of 10 in Lincoln County to wear a face mask.

The order says a mask should be worn anytime someone is or will be in contact with people who are not members of their household in public outdoor and indoor spaces.

Businesses are also required to post that face masks are required on all of their entrances. Signs are available on the department’s website to download.

The “COVID Stops With Me” order goes into effect Friday, Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m. until March 31, 2021, or until Lincoln County is moved into Category 3 (Serious Risk) for the recommended County Action Plan.

Lincoln County is currently in the Extreme Risk category.

For more information, visit lchdmo.org/covid19-protect.