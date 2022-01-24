COVID test shortage impacting some St. Louis-area pediatricians

ST. LOUIS — Some parents in the St. Louis area said they are having difficulty finding COVID-19 tests for their children.

In addition to parents, some pediatricians have sent out messages saying that due to shortages their offices are not able to provide COVID tests for the time being.

Despite some of these issues, one medical expert said public health departments and pharmacies are beginning to open up more community testing options for children compared to a month ago.

Dr. Rachel Charney, medical director for emergency management at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis said the hospital is providing COVID tests for children with symptoms.

“Along with everyone else, testing supplies have become more limited. We ourselves are still able to do all the testing in the locations where we were scheduled to do testing, but we have backup plans in case our normal testing supplies aren’t available or we run out of that kind of thing so that we can still provide that service,” said Charney.

Charney reminded families not to use emergency rooms as their asymptomatic testing location but only go there if their kids need medical care.