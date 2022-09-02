ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Friday is the last day for COVID-19 tests at the North Central Community Health Center. The St. Louis County Health Department said that’s because of low use.

Free saliva PCR test kits will still be available for drive-thru pick-up at the John C. Murphy and South County Health Centers, but the hours will change.

Starting Tuesday, John C. Murphy will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The South County Center will operate on Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.