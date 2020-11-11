COVID, the elderly, and the holidays: Families advised to plan early for Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – With COVID-19 in the backdrop, families who have loved ones in assisted living should begin planning for the holidays sooner rather than later.

“If we’re talking about Thanksgiving, start thinking about that now, what you want to do. If you’re talking about Hanukkah or Christmas, or any of the December winter holidays, thinking about it now and actually start. Some facilities are going to be able to allow some that what others can’t,” said Marjorie Moore, Executive Director of VOYCE.

VOYCE is a St. Louis-based organization that advocates for people living in long-term care facilities.

VOYCE is offering a free webinar this Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to give families ideas and tips on celebrating the holidays with those who might be isolated during these pandemic-challenged times.

The webinar is free. Visit www.voycestl.org to register.