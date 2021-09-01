COVID vaccine and mammograms: Here’s what you need to know

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis now has the second-highest rate in the U.S. for late-stage breast cancer.

Doctors say fewer women are getting mammograms right now because of COVID. Many are waiting until it is too late.

Doctors at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis say they’ve seen a read drop in the number of women coming in for their regular mammograms. Dr. Debbie Bennett said there is a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine and its effect on a mammogram.

When you get the COVID vaccine, wait 4-6 six weeks to get a mammogram. Dr. Bennett says it can cause some of the lymph nodes in your arm to look large and can be visible on a mammogram.

On rare occasions, it can mimic cancer.