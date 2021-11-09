COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 now available at clinics across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – More clinics opened in the St. Louis area Tuesday, offering the COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

Kids ages 5-11 lined up at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and rolled up their sleeves to get the newly approved Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The hospital was quick to respond after the FDA approval last week of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11.

Children got stuffed animals, toys, suckers and got to pet a facility dog after getting the vaccine. The hospital expected to give out 300 doses of the child-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The wait is over for some anxious parents.

“Eager, very eager, to get it done because we want him to be able to play with his friends, be out and about, and kind of get life back to normal,” parent Todd Johnson said.

His five-year-old son Luke advocated for the vaccine.

“I would say you should go get the vaccine it keeps you healthy and good,” he said.

Nine-year-old Nevaan Singh said, “I got my COVID vaccine right now and I feel kind of brave that I did it.”

His mother Vaishali Kapoor was grateful he was able to get the shot.

“We were really hoping that the vaccine would come pretty soon, and I’m really glad it did and am happy that he got this first shot, and we’re looking forward to the second shot as well,” she said.

Eight-year-old Brody Rapplean said he feels protected after getting the vaccine, “so nobody gets the coronavirus who is by me, and I can’t get the coronavirus.”

Lisa Meadows, director of Healthy Kids Outreach for St. Louis Children’s Hospital said the plan is to give out at least 300 vaccines every day for the remainder of the week.

“The following week, we start going out into the schools,” she said.

For more information and to make an appointment, click here.

St. Louis County also is giving out the vaccine at its clinics. Visit Revive STL County’s website for information and to make an appointment.

Walgreens and CVS have started administering COVID vaccines to children under 12 years old.