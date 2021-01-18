COVID vaccine starts getting into the arms of the public in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Health systems in the St. Louis area have started administering the COVID vaccine to certain members of the public this week.

Phase 1A individuals are continuing to be vaccinated. They are the hospital workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Now those in Phase 1B are starting to receive vaccinations. That includes law enforcement, fire service, and public health professionals in Tier 1.

In Tier 2 are folks who fall under high-risk condition, like Gary Zigrang, who received his shot. Zigrang’s over 65, has a heart condition and an aneurysm, and he has diabetes. He is so relieved he got the shot. Zigrang has been afraid to leave his house for the last 10 months.

“The worry is just what eats at you,” he said. “You just never know who’s got it and there’s so many people that don’t wear a mask they come up and talk to you and you back away and you know people don’t know how risky I was and if I got it, it would be over.”

As more members of the public register for the COVID vaccine, the state of Missouri says it is still experiencing an exceptionally limited supply of the vaccine. Health systems like Mercy are feeling the demand but can only administer the doses sent to them by the state.

Mercy and the state are asking for patience and support as everyone works to vaccinate all those who want to be in the coming months.