COVID vaccine supply in St. Louis County area is not meeting demand, health director says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County now has five COVID-19 vaccinations sites and has administered approximately 10,000 first doses and 700 second doses.

Many county health officials say it’s a matter of hurry up and wait. They are ready to put shots in arms but there is not a steady supply of the vaccine at this time.

Spring Schmidt, acting co-director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, isn’t sure when they’ll receive additional doses from the state of Missouri. More than 281,000 people have pre-registered to be vaccinated.

“Moving forward, we are committed to vaccinating at least 5,000 people every week as long as we get the vaccine to do the job,” Schmidt said. “We encourage residents not only to register with us but also register with your local hospital to get the vaccine. If you get an appointment opportunity there first, please take it but once you make your appointment there, please don’t make any other appointment.”

Jefferson County has administered 5,421 vaccines. More than 40,000 people have preregistered to get the vaccine.

And SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital today administered its 10,000 COVID vaccine dose. The recipient of the milestone dose? Fifty-seven-year-old Keith Cooley of Wentzville, who is a kidney transplant recipient.

Every agency in the bi-state area makes requests every week to Missouri and Illinois for more vaccine but the current supply is nowhere near meeting the demand and they emphasize everyone who wants to be vaccinated must preregister and have an appointment.