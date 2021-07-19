COVID vaccines added to St. Louis County’s back-to-school immunization program starting today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department kicks off its back-to-school immunization program Monday and this year COVID-19 vaccines are part of it.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is set to lay out the immunization program with the COVID shot caveat at a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Page is expected to say that many children in the area will be returning to the classroom next month and the COVID shot is a part of their back-to-school preparations.

In addition to normal back-to-school immunizations, St. Louis County Health Department will also make COVID vaccines available free of charge starting at any of the three county health clinics. The free COVID shots will be available for any student ages 12 and older. Parents and guardians can also get the shot for free.

The immunization and vaccine program will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through September 17.

County officials are also starting an initiative today that Page first spoke about last week called Sleeves Up STL. This program encourages beauty and barbershop owners in north county to talk with their clients about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the St. Louis County Health Department will begin recruiting more than 50 beauty salons and barbershops in the north county area to help spread the word that vaccines are safe, effective, and free.

“Watching numbers spike again and hearing the conversations in the barbershop, its very important to make sure that members of my community are getting vaccinated. This is not a joke. This is probably the best way to get ground level to reach all kind of people in our neighborhoods,” Thomas Higdon said.

