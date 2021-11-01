COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 could be available by Saturday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis County Health Department says it will be ready to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children the days after it gets approval from the CDC.

County Executive Sam Page said the CDC is expected to give its approval to pediatric doses for children ages 5-11 later this week. He said if that happens the Department of Public Health will be able to start administering the shot Saturday.

Page says the pediatric vaccine will be available at all 3 permanent county health centers as well as 4 county library branches. There will be evening hours and Saturday hours available as well. More information will be available on ReviveSTL.com when the vaccine is approved.

St. Louis County is also working with several pediatric care providers so they can have the vaccine for their patients.

The county is also working with school districts to have onsite access to administer the vaccine as well.

There is also a Patients Services Line you can call for information at 314-615-7967.

Page stressed the importance of getting children vaccinated. He explained children have the highest average rate of new cases in the county.

He said children ages 5 to 9 have 20.3 new cases a day/100,000 people. He said with the vaccine’s approval for young children coming soon it’s possible they could be fully vaccinated by Christmas.