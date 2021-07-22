COVID vaccine required for Webster University students and staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Students, faculty, and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester begins. The university says that the goal of this new policy is to safely resume in-person education.

There are a few people who are exceptions to the new vaccine policy.

Students who are studying fully online and adjunct faculty who are teaching fully online; and

Students, faculty and staff who work and/or study in states or countries that have local laws that prevent Webster from enforcing mandatory vaccinations.

The University will create a review process for those who wish to request an exemption from the vaccination policy. Exemptions include:

Students, faculty and staff who request religious exemptions to vaccinations

Students, faculty and staff who request exemption by submitting documentation from a medical practitioner indicating the vaccination is not advisable for medical reasons.

Some countries with Webster campuses are experiencing vaccine shortages. The university will work with the administrators at those locations to formulate safety measures that can be followed until the community can be fully vaccinated.