Cox Branson workers surprise boss with special gift

BRANSON, Mo. – Brad Stallcup is the manager of environmental services for Cox Medical Center Branson. Many of his staff members believe he is the best boss they have ever had.

“Brad’s actually been the one manager I’ve had in my entire life that’s actually cared about me as an individual,” said Jesse Blount.

Stallcup said he tries to get to know all of his employees on a personal level.

“You’re not 201663, that’s my employee number. I said, you know you’re Michelle Torgerson, you’re Jesse Blount, you’re Cheyenne Anderson,” said Stallcup.

During the severe winter weather Branson experienced just a few weeks ago, many of Stallcup’s staff wondered how they could safely get to and from work. Well, that’s when their manager took it upon himself to make sure everyone arrived safely to the hospital.

“Brad kindly suggested that we stay at the hotel, and he did everything that he could to get us to and from there safely so we could do our shifts,” said Melissa Castaneda.

“To go out and pick up every one of his people that weren’t going to make it because their cars couldn’t get through the heavy snowstorms we had for a couple of weeks. He actually persevered with his vehicle to make sure every one of us made it here safely.”

Today, his staff showed him their gratitude by surprising him with a signed baseball jersey of his favorite MLB team, the LA Dodgers.

“Grew up in Orange County, California. My dad is, just lost him this last year,” said Stallcup. “Was a disabled veteran, and when I was old enough, he would let me push him into the games, and we would sit in the handicap section and just grew up with that great love of baseball and being able to spend as much time as I could with my dad. It just gives me another way to stay connected with him even though he’s no longer here.”

The gifted jersey is a signed collectible of the legendary Dodger’s manager, Tommy Lasorda.

“I just happen to be a Yankee fan, and he’s a Dodger’s fan, and I know that I would love something like a collectible jersey,” said Castaneda.

This gift symbolizes the love that his staff shares for him. Below, some of his staff detail the man they work for.