CoxHealth to require universal COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Leaders with CoxHleath announced Monday that all employees will be required to get vaccinated.

The decision comes after the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning.

“This decision is ultimately led by science, which has shown us that vaccinations are the way we can end this pandemic,” says Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth.

The Hospital says all Cox employees must have their first dose of vaccine by October 15 and applies to all physicians, vendors, students and employees who are on CoxHealth’s campuses.

“Ultimately, this decision has been made in support of our most urgent priority of protecting our employees, patients and community. We have seen great tragedy over the past 18 months: Hundreds of lives lost due to COVID-19, even more, left with long-term impacts, and untold moments of pain for our employees and community members due to this dreadful virus,” says Edwards. “We take this opportunity to unify and move forward together as we work to protect our community, as we have been called to do in health care.”

As of Monday, August 23, almost 70% of Cox employees are vaccinated.