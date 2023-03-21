FERGUSON, Mo. – One St. Louis-area Cracker Barrel restaurant is closing doors after nearly 20 years in business.

The Cracker Barrel location at 10915 New Halls Ferry in Ferguson has permanently closed, FOX 2 has confirmed with a company media spokesperson. The chain cites pandemic effects and staffing shortages as reasons behind the closure.

Cracker Barrel released the following statement, in part, on the Ferguson restaurant closing:

“At Cracker Barrel, we take deep pride in being part of the communities in which we operate. For nearly 20 years, we’ve been honored to welcome guests into a home-away-from-home at our Ferguson, Missouri store. We are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and our staffing in Ferguson and have made the difficult decision to close the store effective March 20.

Given our deep ties to the Ferguson community, this was not a decision our team made lightly or before our local team had done everything they could do to turn the store around. We will of course be supporting our impacted employees, including providing them the opportunity to work in other area Cracker Barrel stores, and we are making a meaningful donation to STL.works as a show of gratitude to the broader community for nearly two decades of friendship and support.”

Cracker Barrel did not note if there might be plans to reopen the Ferguson location in the future. The chain has 16 locations around Missouri, including Fenton, Herculaneum, O’Fallon, Saint Charles and South County in the St. Louis area.