Cracker Barrel Old County Store unveils new bacon-themed menu items, limited-time fall beverages

ST. LOUIS – Four new food and drink items have been added to Cracker Barrel Old County Store’s menu.

Customers now can order bacon macaroni and cheese, bacon and egg hash brown casserole, Huckleberry tea, and pumpkin pie latte. The new drinks only are available until Nov. 29, according to a press release.

“Care is at the heart of all we do to make the guest experience unique at Cracker Barrel, and part of that is continuing to innovate and offer new menu additions like the flavorful Bacon Mac n’ Cheese,” Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said.

“This fall, we look forward to our guests returning to our stores to enjoy these brand-new items as well as fan favorites that are all crafted with care – our secret ingredient.”

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.