ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Ellisville family is hosting their fourth fundraiser in honor of their son, who had a rare genetic disorder.

Colton Armengol was born with a neurodevelopmental disorder. Despite only being told he would live five years, Colton lived until he was 21 years old.

Now his family wants to help other families struggling to care for their disabled children. The Colton’s Cause Fundraiser is Friday night at the Crafty Chameleon Brewery and Pizzeria in west county from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

