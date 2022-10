ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash.

Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is headed to the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.