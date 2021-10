ST. LOUIS – A crash involving multiple vehicles on 270 northbound at Manchester has traffic backed up Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Traffic is backed up from Manchester to just north of Gravois.

The crash cleared at about 7:30 a.m., but there is still traffic in the area.

Fox 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose suggests taking 141 or Lindbergh as an alternate route.