UPDATE: Two lanes of 170 southbound are open as of 7:55 a.m.

ST. LOUIS – All lanes of 170 southbound are closed due to a crash just past Natural Bridge.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. MoDOT said they expect the crash to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will follow up with the latest developments. Refresh this story for the most updated information.